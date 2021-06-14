On Air: For Your Benefit
Eagles agree to terms with 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 10:48 am
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday.

The 26-year-old Mullens spent his first four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, going 5-11 in 16 starts. Mullens has 4,714 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, 22 interceptions and an 87.2 passer rating.

Mullens joins Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco on Philadelphia’s roster.

Mullens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after breaking Brett Favre’s single-season record for yards passing and TDs as a junior at Southern Mississippi in 2015.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NF

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

