Eastbourne International Results

Tuesday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: €547,265
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 32
Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 6-3, 6-4.
Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Alastair Gray, Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Alexander Bublik (8), Kazakhstan, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-4.
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Elina Svitolina (32), Ukraine, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1).
Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.
Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-4.
Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Bianca Andreescu (3), Canada, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (8), Russia, 6-1, 6-3.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments