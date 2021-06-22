On Air: Off The Shelf
Eastbourne International Results

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 10:30 am
Tuesday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €547,265

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 6-3, 6-4.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Norbert Gombos, Slovakia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Alastair Gray, Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Alexander Bublik (8), Kazakhstan, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-1, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Elina Svitolina (32), Ukraine, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-1, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Karolina Pliskova (5), Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Bianca Andreescu (3), Canada, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (8), Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

