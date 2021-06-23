Eastbourne International Results

Wednesday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: $565,530
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, def. Luke Johnson and Alastair Gray, Britain, 7-5, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-0, 6-2.
Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 7-5.
