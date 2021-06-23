Eastbourne International Results

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 7:02 am
Wednesday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: $565,530

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, def. Luke Johnson and Alastair Gray, Britain, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-0, 6-2.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, and Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 7-5.

