Eastbourne International Results

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 6:00 am
Thursday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €547,265

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Lorenzo Sonego (3), Italy, def. Alexander Bublik (8), Kazakhstan, 6-1, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Jamie Murray and Luke Bambridge, Britain, walkover.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-3, 6-3.

