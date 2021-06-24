Eastbourne International Results

Thursday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: €547,265
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Thursday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Lorenzo Sonego (3), Italy, def. Alexander Bublik (8), Kazakhstan, 6-1, 7-5.
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Jamie Murray and Luke Bambridge, Britain, walkover.
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-3, 6-3.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments