Eberle, Factor lead Oklahoma St. past Georgia 3-2 in WCWS

By CLIFF BRUNT
June 3, 2021 6:13 pm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chyenne Factor’s two-run homer in the fourth inning helped No. 5 seed Oklahoma State defeat Georgia 3-2 on Thursday in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.

Carrie Eberle gave up just one earned run in a complete game victory for the Cowgirls (48-10). She scattered seven hits, struck out two and walked one.

Oklahoma State advanced to play James Madison, which stunned No. 1 seed Oklahoma 4-3 earlier in the day, in a winners bracket on Friday. The winner of that contest will need one more victory to reach the best-of-three championship series.

Georgia (34-22) will play Oklahoma on Saturday in an elimination game. Oklahoma won its first 33 games this season before losing at Georgia.

With Oklahoma State up 2-0, Georgia’s Sara Mosley singled and Sydney Kuma barely beat a throw to the plate to make it a 2-1 game in the top of the sixth.

Alysen Febrey, a first-team NFCA All-American who transferred from Georgia after the 2019 season, singled in the bottom of the inning to score Kylie Naomi and push Oklahoma State’s lead to 3-1.

Ellie Armistead doubled and knocked in Jaiden Fields in the top of the seventh, bringing Georgia within a run with a runners on first and third andh one out.

Eberle got Savana Sikes to pop out. Oklahoma State third baseman Sydney Pennington charged a slow hopper and fired to first for the final out.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

