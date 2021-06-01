ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 65 39 19 4 3 85 223 187 Greenville 70 37 19 11 3 88 206 201 Indy 63 34 22 7 0 75 188 182 Orlando 66 34 25 6 1 75 204 211 South Carolina 67 31 22 10 4 76 203 207 Jacksonville 68 33 28 3 4 73 197 204 Wheeling 65 21 37 6 1 49 189 233

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 69 41 20 6 2 90 215 182 Allen 69 42 23 3 1 88 224 193 Fort Wayne 46 26 15 3 2 57 153 122 Utah 69 34 24 5 6 79 198 208 Tulsa 70 30 26 11 3 74 175 196 Kansas City 69 29 30 8 2 68 195 216 Rapid City 68 31 33 3 1 66 193 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Indy 5, Fort Wayne 2

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

