Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 66 40 19 4 3 87 225 188
Greenville 71 37 19 12 3 89 207 203
Indy 64 35 22 7 0 77 193 183
Orlando 67 35 25 6 1 77 207 213
South Carolina 68 32 22 10 4 78 206 208
Jacksonville 69 33 29 3 4 73 199 207
Wheeling 66 21 38 6 1 49 190 236

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 70 43 23 3 1 90 227 194
Wichita 70 41 21 6 2 90 216 185
Fort Wayne 47 27 15 3 2 59 156 124
Utah 70 34 25 5 6 79 200 211
Tulsa 70 30 26 11 3 74 175 196
Kansas City 70 29 31 8 2 68 196 221
Rapid City 68 31 33 3 1 66 193 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Indy 5, Kansas City 1

Florida 2, Greenville 1

Allen 3, Wichita 1

Fort Wayne 3, Utah 2

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

