ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|66
|40
|19
|4
|3
|87
|225
|188
|Greenville
|71
|37
|19
|12
|3
|89
|207
|203
|Indy
|64
|35
|22
|7
|0
|77
|193
|183
|South Carolina
|69
|33
|22
|10
|4
|80
|212
|210
|Orlando
|68
|35
|26
|6
|1
|77
|209
|219
|Jacksonville
|69
|33
|29
|3
|4
|73
|199
|207
|Wheeling
|66
|21
|38
|6
|1
|49
|190
|236
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|70
|43
|23
|3
|1
|90
|227
|194
|Wichita
|70
|41
|21
|6
|2
|90
|216
|185
|Fort Wayne
|47
|27
|15
|3
|2
|59
|156
|124
|Utah
|70
|34
|25
|5
|6
|79
|200
|211
|Tulsa
|70
|30
|26
|11
|3
|74
|175
|196
|Kansas City
|70
|29
|31
|8
|2
|68
|196
|221
|Rapid City
|68
|31
|33
|3
|1
|66
|193
|221
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
South Carolina 6, Orlando 2
Friday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments