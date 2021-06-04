ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 66 40 19 4 3 87 225 188 Greenville 71 37 19 12 3 89 207 203 Indy 64 35 22 7 0 77 193 183 South Carolina 69 33 22 10 4 80 212 210 Orlando 68 35 26 6 1 77 209 219 Jacksonville 69 33 29 3 4 73 199 207 Wheeling 66 21 38 6 1 49 190 236

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 70 43 23 3 1 90 227 194 Wichita 70 41 21 6 2 90 216 185 Fort Wayne 47 27 15 3 2 59 156 124 Utah 70 34 25 5 6 79 200 211 Tulsa 70 30 26 11 3 74 175 196 Kansas City 70 29 31 8 2 68 196 221 Rapid City 68 31 33 3 1 66 193 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina 6, Orlando 2

Friday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

