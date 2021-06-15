Trending:
Eflin, Phillies to take on Urias, Dodgers

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 3:10 am
1 min read
      

Philadelphia Phillies (32-32, second in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (40-26, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-5, 3.89 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (9-2, 3.56 ERA, .95 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -179, Phillies +154; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Dodgers Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 22-11 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Phillies are 11-20 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .385 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .476 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 3-1. David Price earned his second victory and Will Smith went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Spencer Howard registered his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .441.

Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 61 hits and is batting .335.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .242 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .280 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Cody Bellinger: (hamstring), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Max Muncy: (oblique).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

