Elko’s grand slam leads Ole Miss into super regionals

By The Associated Press
June 7, 2021 8:41 pm
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tim Elko hit his second grand slam of the Oxford Regional and Mississippi beat Southern Miss 12-9 on Monday to advance to the super regionals.

Ole Miss (44-20) led 9-0 after Elko’s bases-clearing blast and he added a solo homer in the fourth to make it 10-2. He finished 3 for 3 despite playing with a torn ACL.

Southern Miss (40-21) rallied in the fifth with home runs by Blake Johnson, Reed Trimble and Reece Ewing to get within 10-7. Trimble also had a two-run homer in the third.

Calvin Harris answered in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run homer to give Ole Miss a five-run lead.

Ole Miss starter Jack Dougherty went a career-high four innings. Doug Nikhazy (11-2) struck out two in 1 1/3 innings and Taylor Broadway picked up his 16th save of the season.

The game had a 35-minute delay due to lightning.

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

