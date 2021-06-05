On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Elko’s grand slam sends Ole Miss past SE Missouri St. 6-3

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 12:10 am
< a min read
      

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tim Elko’s second grand slam of the season — and his first since tearing his ACL on April 5 — helped propel Ole Miss to a 6-3 win over Southeast Missouri State on Friday in the Oxford Regional.

It was Ole Miss’ (42-19) first grand slam since TJ McCants’ game-tying grand slam during the Rebels’ comeback win over LSU on April 24. Elko’s homer occurred in the bottom of the third to give the Rebels a 4-0 advantage.

Elko recorded his sixth game this season with four or more RBI and tied Kevin Graham for the team lead with 14 home runs on the season.

Starter Derek Diamond allowed just two hits and one unearned run in 4 1/3 innings. Diamond, Jack Dougherty and Taylor Broadway combined to strike out 12. Broadway picked up his 14th save of the season to pass Stephen Head (2003) for the Rebels’ single-season record.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Connor Basler and Andrew Keck each went 2-for-4 for the Redhawks (30-21).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters