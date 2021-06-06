On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Embiid plays in Game 1 for 76ers with injured right knee

By The Associated Press
June 6, 2021 12:45 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid was in the starting lineup Sunday even with a cartilage tear in his right knee for Game 1 of the Philadelphia 76ers’ Eastern Conference playoff series.

Embiid and the top-seeded Sixers are facing the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Embiid was injured in Monday’s Game 4 loss in the opening round against Washington and missed the Game 5 clincher. He was limited to shooting drills in practice this week and his status was uncertain right through warmups.

The Sixers are 42-13 with the NBA MVP finalist in the lineup. Without him, they are 11-11.

        Insight by MITRE: Experts explore the concept and logistics of a COVID-19 vaccine credential in this free webinar.

Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter sat out the opener with a sore right knee.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters