Sports News

Eriksen sends public thank you message from hospital

June 15, 2021 3:43 am
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen sent his first public message from the hospital on Tuesday, thanking supporters for their “sweet and amazing” well-wishes after his collapse at the European Championship.

Eriksen remains in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland on Saturday, when he had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator on the field.

“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family,” Eriksen wrote in a message that was shared by the Danish soccer association on Twitter.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances,” he added. “I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay. Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.”

The message was accompanied by a photo of the 29-year-old Eriksen giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

Denmark, which lost to Finland 1-0, next plays Belgium on Thursday. On Monday, Eriksen’s teammates said the midfielder had told them to re-focus on the tournament.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

