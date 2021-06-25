European Tour BMW International Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Golfclub Munchen Eichenried
|Munich, Germany
|Purse: $1.79 million
|Yardage: 7,284; Par: 72
|Second Round
Niall Kearney, Ireland 65-68_133
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 67-68_135
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 65-70_135
Adrien Saddier, France 66-69_135
Viktor Hovland, Norway 68-67_135
Jorge Campillo, Spain 67-68_135
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 66-70_136
Shaun Norris, South Africa 67-69_136
Andy Sullivan, England 68-69_137
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 70-67_137
Sebastian Garcia-Rodriguez, Spain 64-73_137
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 70-67_137
Calum Hill, Scotland 69-68_137
Matthias Schmid, Germany 68-69_137
Martin Kaymer, Germany 70-67_137
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 68-69_137
Matthew Jordan, England 67-70_137
Vincent Norrman, Sweden 69-69_138
Garrick Porteous, England 67-71_138
J.C. Ritchie, South Africa 66-72_138
Victor Dubuisson, France 69-69_138
Sean Crocker, United States 71-67_138
Justin Walters, South Africa 72-66_138
Sihwan Kim, United States 70-68_138
Justin Harding, South Africa 69-69_138
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67-71_138
Takumi Kanaya, Japan 72-67_139
Marc Warren, Scotland 68-71_139
Maverick Antcliff, Austria 70-69_139
Nacho Elvira, Spain 69-70_139
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 70-69_139
Min Woo Lee, Australia 66-73_139
Louis De Jager, South Africa 72-68_140
Andres Romero, Argentina 72-68_140
David Law, Scotland 69-71_140
Daniel Gavins, England 69-71_140
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 70-70_140
Wade Ormsby, Austria 65-75_140
Robin Roussel, France 71-69_140
Josh Geary, New Zealand 69-71_140
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 69-71_140
Sam Horsfield, England 64-77_141
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 73-68_141
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 70-71_141
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 72-69_141
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 73-68_141
David Horsey, England 71-70_141
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 72-69_141
Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden 70-71_141
Matthew Baldwin, England 68-73_141
Julien Guerrier, France 69-72_141
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 69-72_141
Matthias Schwab, Austria 71-70_141
Andrew Johnston, England 66-75_141
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 68-73_141
Scott Hend, Austria 73-68_141
Marcel Schneider, Germany 69-73_142
Dean Burmester, South Africa 71-71_142
Jeff Winther, Denmark 74-68_142
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 70-72_142
Freddy Schott, Germany 73-69_142
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 72-70_142
David Howell, England 74-68_142
James Morrison, England 73-69_142
Steven Brown, England 72-70_142
Zander Lombard, South Africa 69-73_142
Antoine Rozner, France 76-66_142
Sergio Garcia, Spain 73-69_142
Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark 69-73_142
Grant Forrest, Scotland 69-73_142
Richard Mansell, England 74-68_142
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 71-71_142
Carlos Pigem, Spain 74-68_142
Dale Whitnell, England 69-73_142
Philipp Mejow, Germany 71-71_142
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-72_142
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 71-71_142
|Projected Cut
Zach Bauchou, United States 71-72_143
Bryce Easton, South Africa 73-70_143
Kurt Kitayama, United States 71-72_143
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 72-71_143
Eduardo Molinari, Italy 73-70_143
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 69-74_143
Thomas Rosenmuller, Germany 72-71_143
Connor Syme, Scotland 69-74_143
Richard Mcevoy, England 74-69_143
Chris Wood, England 74-69_143
Johannes Veerman, United States 72-71_143
Clement Sordet, France 69-74_143
Oliver Farr, Wales 71-72_143
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 69-75_144
Matthieu Pavon, France 74-70_144
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 73-71_144
Renato Paratore, Italy 69-75_144
John Catlin, United States 73-71_144
Gregory Havret, France 73-71_144
Eddie Pepperell, England 69-75_144
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 69-75_144
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 71-73_144
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 72-72_144
Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 67-77_144
Rhys Enoch, Wales 72-73_145
Raphael Jacquelin, France 71-74_145
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 73-72_145
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 76-69_145
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 72-73_145
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 70-75_145
Ashley Chesters, England 71-74_145
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 73-72_145
Simon Zach, Czech Republic 70-75_145
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-75_145
Daniel Young, Scotland 72-74_146
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 74-72_146
Alexander Levy, France 72-74_146
Francesco Laporta, Italy 73-73_146
Paul Dunne, Ireland 73-73_146
Nino Bertasio, Italy 69-77_146
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 71-75_146
David Drysdale, Scotland 69-77_146
Ross Fisher, England 68-78_146
Tyler Koivisto, United States 73-73_146
Yikeun Chang, Korea 74-73_147
Brandon Stone, South Africa 72-75_147
Liam Johnston, Scotland 73-74_147
Deyen Lawson, Australia 75-72_147
Gonzalo Fdez-Castano, Spain 72-75_147
Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 74-73_147
Ben Evans, England 75-72_147
Ewin Ferguson, Scotland 73-75_148
Peter Hanson, Sweden 73-75_148
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 75-73_148
Jack Senior, England 70-78_148
Max Schmitt, Germany 69-80_149
Benedict Staben, Germany 75-74_149
Graeme Storm, England 73-76_149
Oliver Fisher, England 76-73_149
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 75-75_150
Joel Stalter, France 72-78_150
Hugo Leon, China 74-76_150
Alex Cejka, Germany 70-80_150
Jake Mcleod, Australia 74-77_151
Elvis Smylie, Australia 76-75_151
Julian Suri, United States 81-71_152
Jean-Baptist Gonnet, France 75-77_152
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 75-77_152
Ross McGowan, England 72-80_152
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 80-73_153
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 78-76_154
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 77-79_156
Janne Kaske, Finland 69-88_157
Gavin Green, Malaysia 79-81_160
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 80-81_161
|Disqualified, Retired or Withdrew
Andrea Pavan, Italy
Haydn Porteous, South Africa
Sebastian Heisele, Germany
Pep Angles, Spain
Comments