European Tour Scandinavian Mixed Tornament Scores

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 1:34 pm
3 min read
      
Thursday
At Vallda Golf and Country Club
Gothensburg, Sweden
Purse: $7 million
a-amateur
Yardage: 7,343; Par: 71
First Round

Christine Wolf, Austria 34-30_64

Sam Horsfield, England 32-32_64

Steven Brown, England 32-33_65

Kalle Samooja, Finland 32-33_65

Pep Angles, Spain 31-34_65

Ashley Chesters, England 32-33_65

Felicity Johnson, England 33-33_66

a-Vincent Norman, Sweden 33-33_66

Darren Fichardt, South Africa 36-30_66

Oliver Farr, Wales 33-33_66

Leonie Harm, Germany 33-34_67

Richie Ramsay, Scotland 33-34_67

Laura Fuenfstueck, Germany 33-34_67

David Horsey, England 33-34_67

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 33-34_67

Caroline Hedwall, Sweden 33-34_67

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 34-33_67

David Drysdale, Scotland 33-34_67

Sarina Schmidt, Germany 35-32_67

Dale Whitnell, England 34-33_67

Lina Boqvist, Sweden 34-33_67

Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden 33-35_68

Jenny Haglund, Sweden 34-34_68

Tonje Daffinrud, Norway 34-34_68

Johanna Gustavsson, Sweden 34-34_68

Karoline Lund, Norway 35-33_68

Karolin Lampert, Germany 34-34_68

Robin Roussel, France 34-34_68

Jack Senior, England 33-35_68

Sihwan Kim, United States 35-33_68

Carlos Pigem, Spain 37-31_68

Olivia Cowan, Germany 35-33_68

Alice Hewson, England 36-32_68

Magdalena Simmermacher, Argentia 34-34_68

Pia Babnik, Slovakia 35-33_68

Sanna Nuutinen, Finland 35-33_68

Wil Besseling, Netherlands 32-36_68

Stephanie Kyriacou, Australia 32-36_68

Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 33-35_68

Justin Walters, South Africa 34-35_69

Sebastian Garcia-Rodriguez, Spain 36-33_69

Lydia G Hall, Wales 34-35_69

a-Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 35-34_69

Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 36-33_69

Adri Arnaus, Spain 34-35_69

Francesco Laporta, Italy 35-34_69

Josh Geary, New Zealand 34-35_69

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 36-33_69

Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 36-33_69

Ryan Fox, New Zealand 38-31_69

Alison Muirhead, Scotland 34-35_69

Haydn Porteous, South Africa 35-34_69

Scott Hend, Austria 36-33_69

Maria Hernandez, Spain 35-34_69

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 34-35_69

Diksha Dagar, India 35-35_70

Jason Scrivener, Austalia 34-36_70

Maverick Antcliff, Austria 37-33_70

Eleanor Givens, England 37-33_70

Emily Kristine Pedersen, Denmark 36-34_70

Robert Rock, England 35-35_70

Zander Lombard, South Africa 36-34_70

Ross McGowan, England 33-37_70

Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand 35-35_70

Shubhankar Sharma, India 36-34_70

Astrid Vayson De Pradenne, France 36-34_70

Tvesa Malik, Inida 36-34_70

Liz Young, England 35-35_70

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 37-33_70

Nuria Iturrioz, Spain 32-38_70

Sami Valimaki, Finland 35-35_70

Henrik Stenson, Sweden 35-35_70

Yikeun Chang, Korea 36-34_70

James Morrison, England 34-36_70

Carmen Alonso, Spain 35-35_70

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 34-36_70

Jake Mcleod, Australia 34-36_70

Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 33-37_70

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 35-36_71

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 34-37_71

Celine Herbin, France 36-35_71

Matthew Southgate, Britain 36-35_71

Beth Allen, United States 38-33_71

Oliver Fisher, England 35-36_71

Manon De Roey, Belgium 39-32_71

Matthew Jordan, England 37-34_71

Kylie Henry, Scotland 37-34_71

Camille Chevalier, France 37-34_71

Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 36-35_71

Rhys Enoch, Wales 36-35_71

Ashun Wu, China 35-36_71

a-Linn Grant, Sweden 36-35_71

Garrick Porteous, England 34-37_71

Oliver Wilson, England 37-35_72

Alexander Bjork, Sweden 35-37_72

Lee-Anne Pace, South Africa 38-34_72

Sarah Schober, Austria 34-38_72

Peter Hanson, Sweden 38-34_72

Aaron Rai, England 36-36_72

Ajeetesh Sandhu, India 36-36_72

Maiken Bing Paulsen, Norway 33-39_72

a-Maja Stark, Sweden 34-38_72

Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 37-35_72

Maha Haddioui, Morocco 37-35_72

Kim Metraux, Switzerland 35-37_72

Filippa Moork, Sweden 38-34_72

Stacy Lee Bregman, South Africa 37-35_72

Josefine Nyqvist, Sweden 35-37_72

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 38-34_72

Anne-Lise Caudal, France 35-37_72

Camilla Lennarth, Sweden 36-37_73

Katja Pogacar, Slovakia 34-39_73

Tiia Koivisto, Finland 38-35_73

Renato Paratore, Italy 34-39_73

Cloe Frankish, England 35-38_73

Annabel Dimmock, England 37-36_73

Kelsey Macdonald, Scotland 38-35_73

Marc Warren, Scotland 37-36_73

Michele Thomson, Scotland 35-38_73

Noemi Jimenez Martin, Spain 37-36_73

Ursula Wikstrom, Finland 35-38_73

Annika Sorenstam, Sweden 37-36_73

Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 36-37_73

Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 37-36_73

Nicole Garcia, South Africa 37-36_73

Alejandro Canizares, Spain 38-35_73

Chloe Williams, Wales 38-35_73

David Howell, England 37-37_74

Benjamin Hebert, France 36-38_74

Toby Tree, England 38-36_74

Lejan Lewthwaite, South Africa 40-34_74

Whitney Hillier, Australia 41-33_74

Agathe Sauzon, France 37-37_74

Becky Morgan, Wales 38-36_74

Laura Gomez Ruiz, Spain 39-35_74

Laura Murray, Scotland 38-36_74

Niklas Lemke, Sweden 39-36_75

Sean Crocker, United States 36-39_75

Luiza Altmann, Brazil 40-35_75

Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 40-36_76

Linda Wessberg, Sweden 40-36_76

Nacho Elvira, Spain 38-38_76

Emma Nilsson, Sweden 38-38_76

Meghan Maclaren, England 38-38_76

Marianne Skarpnord, Norway 37-39_76

Florentyna Parker, England 38-38_76

Silva Banon, Spain 39-37_76

Lily May Humphreys, England 36-40_76

Carly Booth, Scotland 40-37_77

Jessica Karlsson, Sweden 40-37_77

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 37-40_77

Gabriella Cowley, England 40-37_77

Lucrezia Colomgotto Rosso, Italy 39-39_78

Amy Boulden, Wales 36-43_79

Hannah Burke, England 42-38_80

Gavin Green, Malaysia 40-41_81

