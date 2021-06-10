European Tour Scandinavian Mixed Tornament Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Vallda Golf and Country Club
|Gothensburg, Sweden
|Purse: $7 million
|a-amateur
|Yardage: 7,343; Par: 71
|First Round
Christine Wolf, Austria 34-30_64
Sam Horsfield, England 32-32_64
Steven Brown, England 32-33_65
Kalle Samooja, Finland 32-33_65
Pep Angles, Spain 31-34_65
Ashley Chesters, England 32-33_65
Felicity Johnson, England 33-33_66
a-Vincent Norman, Sweden 33-33_66
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 36-30_66
Oliver Farr, Wales 33-33_66
Leonie Harm, Germany 33-34_67
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 33-34_67
Laura Fuenfstueck, Germany 33-34_67
David Horsey, England 33-34_67
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 33-34_67
Caroline Hedwall, Sweden 33-34_67
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 34-33_67
David Drysdale, Scotland 33-34_67
Sarina Schmidt, Germany 35-32_67
Dale Whitnell, England 34-33_67
Lina Boqvist, Sweden 34-33_67
Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden 33-35_68
Jenny Haglund, Sweden 34-34_68
Tonje Daffinrud, Norway 34-34_68
Johanna Gustavsson, Sweden 34-34_68
Karoline Lund, Norway 35-33_68
Karolin Lampert, Germany 34-34_68
Robin Roussel, France 34-34_68
Jack Senior, England 33-35_68
Sihwan Kim, United States 35-33_68
Carlos Pigem, Spain 37-31_68
Olivia Cowan, Germany 35-33_68
Alice Hewson, England 36-32_68
Magdalena Simmermacher, Argentia 34-34_68
Pia Babnik, Slovakia 35-33_68
Sanna Nuutinen, Finland 35-33_68
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 32-36_68
Stephanie Kyriacou, Australia 32-36_68
Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal 33-35_68
Justin Walters, South Africa 34-35_69
Sebastian Garcia-Rodriguez, Spain 36-33_69
Lydia G Hall, Wales 34-35_69
a-Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 35-34_69
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 36-33_69
Adri Arnaus, Spain 34-35_69
Francesco Laporta, Italy 35-34_69
Josh Geary, New Zealand 34-35_69
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 36-33_69
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 36-33_69
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 38-31_69
Alison Muirhead, Scotland 34-35_69
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 35-34_69
Scott Hend, Austria 36-33_69
Maria Hernandez, Spain 35-34_69
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 34-35_69
Diksha Dagar, India 35-35_70
Jason Scrivener, Austalia 34-36_70
Maverick Antcliff, Austria 37-33_70
Eleanor Givens, England 37-33_70
Emily Kristine Pedersen, Denmark 36-34_70
Robert Rock, England 35-35_70
Zander Lombard, South Africa 36-34_70
Ross McGowan, England 33-37_70
Atthaya Thitikul, Thailand 35-35_70
Shubhankar Sharma, India 36-34_70
Astrid Vayson De Pradenne, France 36-34_70
Tvesa Malik, Inida 36-34_70
Liz Young, England 35-35_70
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 37-33_70
Nuria Iturrioz, Spain 32-38_70
Sami Valimaki, Finland 35-35_70
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 35-35_70
Yikeun Chang, Korea 36-34_70
James Morrison, England 34-36_70
Carmen Alonso, Spain 35-35_70
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 34-36_70
Jake Mcleod, Australia 34-36_70
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 33-37_70
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 35-36_71
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 34-37_71
Celine Herbin, France 36-35_71
Matthew Southgate, Britain 36-35_71
Beth Allen, United States 38-33_71
Oliver Fisher, England 35-36_71
Manon De Roey, Belgium 39-32_71
Matthew Jordan, England 37-34_71
Kylie Henry, Scotland 37-34_71
Camille Chevalier, France 37-34_71
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 36-35_71
Rhys Enoch, Wales 36-35_71
Ashun Wu, China 35-36_71
a-Linn Grant, Sweden 36-35_71
Garrick Porteous, England 34-37_71
Oliver Wilson, England 37-35_72
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 35-37_72
Lee-Anne Pace, South Africa 38-34_72
Sarah Schober, Austria 34-38_72
Peter Hanson, Sweden 38-34_72
Aaron Rai, England 36-36_72
Ajeetesh Sandhu, India 36-36_72
Maiken Bing Paulsen, Norway 33-39_72
a-Maja Stark, Sweden 34-38_72
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 37-35_72
Maha Haddioui, Morocco 37-35_72
Kim Metraux, Switzerland 35-37_72
Filippa Moork, Sweden 38-34_72
Stacy Lee Bregman, South Africa 37-35_72
Josefine Nyqvist, Sweden 35-37_72
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 38-34_72
Anne-Lise Caudal, France 35-37_72
Camilla Lennarth, Sweden 36-37_73
Katja Pogacar, Slovakia 34-39_73
Tiia Koivisto, Finland 38-35_73
Renato Paratore, Italy 34-39_73
Cloe Frankish, England 35-38_73
Annabel Dimmock, England 37-36_73
Kelsey Macdonald, Scotland 38-35_73
Marc Warren, Scotland 37-36_73
Michele Thomson, Scotland 35-38_73
Noemi Jimenez Martin, Spain 37-36_73
Ursula Wikstrom, Finland 35-38_73
Annika Sorenstam, Sweden 37-36_73
Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 36-37_73
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 37-36_73
Nicole Garcia, South Africa 37-36_73
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 38-35_73
Chloe Williams, Wales 38-35_73
David Howell, England 37-37_74
Benjamin Hebert, France 36-38_74
Toby Tree, England 38-36_74
Lejan Lewthwaite, South Africa 40-34_74
Whitney Hillier, Australia 41-33_74
Agathe Sauzon, France 37-37_74
Becky Morgan, Wales 38-36_74
Laura Gomez Ruiz, Spain 39-35_74
Laura Murray, Scotland 38-36_74
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 39-36_75
Sean Crocker, United States 36-39_75
Luiza Altmann, Brazil 40-35_75
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 40-36_76
Linda Wessberg, Sweden 40-36_76
Nacho Elvira, Spain 38-38_76
Emma Nilsson, Sweden 38-38_76
Meghan Maclaren, England 38-38_76
Marianne Skarpnord, Norway 37-39_76
Florentyna Parker, England 38-38_76
Silva Banon, Spain 39-37_76
Lily May Humphreys, England 36-40_76
Carly Booth, Scotland 40-37_77
Jessica Karlsson, Sweden 40-37_77
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 37-40_77
Gabriella Cowley, England 40-37_77
Lucrezia Colomgotto Rosso, Italy 39-39_78
Amy Boulden, Wales 36-43_79
Hannah Burke, England 42-38_80
Gavin Green, Malaysia 40-41_81
