FC Dallas 2, New England 1

The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 11:20 pm
New England 1 0 1
FC Dallas 1 1 2

First Half_1, FC Dallas, Pepi, 3 (Ferreira), 11th minute; 2, New England, Bou, 5, 33rd.

Second Half_3, FC Dallas, Pepi, 4 (Hollingshead), 54th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro.

Yellow Cards_Acosta, FC Dallas, 18th; Polster, New England, 28th; Megiolaro, FC Dallas, 46th; Obrian, FC Dallas, 71st; Bunbury, New England, 75th; Twumasi, FC Dallas, 89th; Maurer, FC Dallas, 90th+2.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Justin Howard, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Jonathan Bell (Henry Kessler, 68th), Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell; Lucas Maciel Felix (Tommy McNamara, 46th), Carles Gil, Matt Polster (Edward Kizza, 81st), Arnor Traustason (Adam Buksa, 59th); Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan (Teal Bunbury, 68th), DeJuan Jones.

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Nkosi Burgess, Justin Che, John Nelson; Bryan Acosta, Ryan Hollingshead, Jader Obrian (Ema Twumasi, 71st), Facundo Quignon (Edwin Cerrillo, 77th); Jesus Ferreira (Paxton Pomykal, 77th), Ricardo Pepi (Franco Jara, 61st).

