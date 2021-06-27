FC Dallas 2, New England 1

|New England
|1
|0
|—
|1
|FC Dallas
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, FC Dallas, Pepi, 3 (Ferreira), 11th minute; 2, New England, Bou, 5, 33rd.
Second Half_3, FC Dallas, Pepi, 4 (Hollingshead), 54th.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro.
Yellow Cards_Acosta, FC Dallas, 18th; Polster, New England, 28th; Megiolaro, FC Dallas, 46th; Obrian, FC Dallas, 71st; Bunbury, New England, 75th; Twumasi, FC Dallas, 89th; Maurer, FC Dallas, 90th+2.
Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Justin Howard, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.
Lineups
New England_Matt Turner; Jonathan Bell (Henry Kessler, 68th), Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell; Lucas Maciel Felix (Tommy McNamara, 46th), Carles Gil, Matt Polster (Edward Kizza, 81st), Arnor Traustason (Adam Buksa, 59th); Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan (Teal Bunbury, 68th), DeJuan Jones.
FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Nkosi Burgess, Justin Che, John Nelson; Bryan Acosta, Ryan Hollingshead, Jader Obrian (Ema Twumasi, 71st), Facundo Quignon (Edwin Cerrillo, 77th); Jesus Ferreira (Paxton Pomykal, 77th), Ricardo Pepi (Franco Jara, 61st).
