Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

FC Dallas faces New England after 3 straight home draws

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

New England Revolution (7-1-2) vs. FC Dallas (1-4-4)

Frisco, Texas; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +166, New England +165, Draw +224; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas takes on New England after playing to a draw in three straight home games.

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

FC Dallas compiled a 9-6-7 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 7-1-4 in home games. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 26.

The Revolution compiled an 8-7-8 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-4-3 in road matches. New England scored 33 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Szabolcs Schon, Matt Hedges (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured), Christian Mafla (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peterson Soldiers make Korea a family affair