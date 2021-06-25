FC Dallas faces New England after 3 straight home draws

New England Revolution (7-1-2) vs. FC Dallas (1-4-4)

Frisco, Texas; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +166, New England +165, Draw +224; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas takes on New England after playing to a draw in three straight home games.

FC Dallas compiled a 9-6-7 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 7-1-4 in home games. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 26.

The Revolution compiled an 8-7-8 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-4-3 in road matches. New England scored 33 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Szabolcs Schon, Matt Hedges (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured), Christian Mafla (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.