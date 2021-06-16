Trending:
FIFA clears Funes Mori to switch from Argentina to Mexico

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 12:13 pm
ZURICH (AP) — Argentina-born forward Rogelio Funes Mori has been cleared to represent Mexico, FIFA said Wednesday, meaning he could one day play against his twin brother Ramiro.

FIFA said it approved a request by the Mexico soccer federation for Rogelio to switch eligibility from Argentina.

Rogelio can make the move because he played in only a friendly for Argentina’s senior team in 2012 and has lived in Mexico for more than five years. Now 30, he helped his club Monterrey win the CONCACAF Champions League in 2019.

Ramiro Funes Mori has played more than 20 times for Argentina and was in the 2019 Copa America squad.

The former Everton defender won the Europa League with Villarreal last month.

Both brothers began their careers with River Plate.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

