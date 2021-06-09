On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Finland’s Korhonen pulls out of US Open over travel concerns

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 12:56 pm
< a min read
      

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mikko Korhonen of Finland withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because of travel concerns getting to Torrey Pines.

He was replaced in the field by Cole Hammer, the first alternate from the Columbus, Ohio, qualifier that featured the strongest field.

Korhonen has never played in the U.S. Open. The 40-year-old earned one of the 10 spots awarded to European Tour players. In the absence of a 36-hole qualifier in England because of travel restrictions in the United Kingdom, the 10 spots were determined by a points list earned over three European Tour events. Korhonen finished at No. 4.

Hammer, who played his first U.S. Open at Chambers Bay when he was 15, is now a junior at Texas and a two-time Walker Cup player. He was the odd man out Tuesday morning in a 5-for-4 playoff for the final spots in Ohio.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The USGA has not disclosed its alternate list for the U.S. Open. Each of 11 sites, including one in Japan, awarded first and second alternate spots.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military’s highest-ranking openly gay officer, Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith, honored at retirement ceremony