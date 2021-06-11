On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Former Michigan State star to remain in jail in murder case

By The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 7:28 am
DETROIT (AP) — A former Michigan State University basketball star was ordered to remain in jail during his first court appearance on murder and other charges in Detroit.

Defense attorney Andrew Abood asked for a bond, saying Keith Appling had always appeared in court in previous cases. But a magistrate denied bond Thursday, noting the first-degree murder charge.

Appling, 29, said little during the arraignment. Abood entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Appling is accused of killing Clyde Edmonds, 66, on May 22 during a dispute over a gun. His girlfriend, who is accused of driving a getaway car, faces less serious charges.

Appling’s mother and the victim’s wife are cousins.

Appling has been in custody since his arrest on May 24. Separately, he is charged with assault in Jackson for an incident on May 2.

The Detroit Pershing prep star played at Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. Appling also played pro basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

“Sad,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “I’m thinking about him. I feel bad about him. It’s a shame what’s happened.”

