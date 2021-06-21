Trending:
Formula One Points Leaders

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 2:00 pm
Through June 20

1. Max Verstappen, 131.

2. Lewis Hamilton, 119.

3. Sergio Perez, 84.

4. Lando Norris, 76.

5. Valtteri Bottas, 59.

6. Charles Leclerc, 52.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 42.

8. Pierre Gasly, 37.

9. Daniel Ricciardo, 34.

10. Sebastian Vettel, 30.

11. Fernando Alonso, 17.

12. Esteban Ocon, 12.

13. Lance Stroll, 10.

14. Yuki Tsunoda, 8.

15. Kimi Raikkonen, 1.

16. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1.

17. George Russell, 0.

18. Mick Schumacher, 0.

19. Nikita Mazepin, 0.

20. Nicholas Latifi, 0.

