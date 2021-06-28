Formula One Points Leaders

On Air: The Search for Accountability
The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through June 27

1. Max Verstappen, 156.

2. Lewis Hamilton, 138.

3. Sergio Perez, 96.

4. Lando Norris, 86.

5. Valtteri Bottas, 74.

6. Charles Leclerc, 58.

7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 50.

8. Pierre Gasly, 37.

9. Daniel Ricciardo, 34.

10. Sebastian Vettel, 30.

11. Fernando Alonso, 19.

12. Lance Stroll, 14.

13. Esteban Ocon, 12.

14. Yuki Tsunoda, 9.

15. Kimi Raikkonen, 1.

16. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1.

17. George Russell, 0.

18. Mick Schumacher, 0.

19. Nikita Mazepin, 0.

20. Nicholas Latifi, 0.

