Formula One Schedule-Winners

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 2:00 pm
March 28 — Bahrain Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

April 18 — Imola Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

May 2 — Portuguese Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

May 9 — Spanish Grand Prix (Lewis Hamilton)

May 23 — Monaco Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

June 6 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Sergio Perez)

June 20 — French Grand Prix (Max Verstappen)

June 27 — Styrian Grand Prix 2021, Spielberg, Austria.

July 4 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria.

July 18 — British Grand Prix 2021, Silverstone.

Aug. 1 — Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest.

Aug. 29 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps.

Sept. 5 — Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Sept. 12 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza.

Sept. 26 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi.

Oct. 10 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka.

Oct. 24 — US Grand Prix, Austin, Texas.

Oct. 31 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City.

Nov. 7 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo.

Nov. 21 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne.

Dec. 5 — Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.

Dec. 12 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

