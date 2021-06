French Open Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Second Round

Matteo Berrettini (9), Italy, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Elena Vesnina, Russia, def. Petra Kvitova (11), Czech Republic, walkover.

Ons Jabeur (25), Tunisia, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Ann Li, United States, 6-0, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula (28), United States, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Karolina Muchova (18), Czech Republic, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-3, 6-4.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, 6-1, 2-2, ret.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Salvatore Caruso, Italy, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 7-5, 6-3.

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and John Peers (10), Australia, def. Benjamin Bonzi and Antoine Hoang, France, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Jessika Ponchet and Estelle Cascino, France, 6-3, 6-1.

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (6), Taiwan, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (4), Japan, def. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov and Paula Badosa, Spain, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (1).

