French Open Results

Friday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €16,814,108
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Third Round
Elena Rybakina (21), Kazakhstan, def. Elena Vesnina, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Second Round
Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (14), Belgium, def. Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Second Round
Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, 6-2, 6-0.
