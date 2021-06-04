On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
French Open Results

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 6:12 am
Friday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,814,108

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Elena Rybakina (21), Kazakhstan, def. Elena Vesnina, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (14), Belgium, def. Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, 6-2, 6-0.

