French Open Results

Saturday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €16,404,509
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Third Round
Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Second Round
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.
