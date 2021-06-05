Trending:
French Open Results

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 6:22 am
< a min read
      

Saturday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

