French Open Results

Monday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €16,404,509
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Fourth Round
Matteo Berrettini (9), Italy, def. Roger Federer (8), Switzerland, walkover.
Diego Schwartzman (10), Argentina, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 7-6 (9), 6-4, 7-5.
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0, ret.
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 6-2, 6-0.
Coco Gauff (24), United States, def. Ons Jabeur (25), Tunisia, 6-3, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Pablo Andujar and Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 7-5, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Petra Martic, Croatia, and Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (9), Mexico, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-3.
Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak (11), Croatia, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (6), Taiwan, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Mixed Doubles
Quarterfinals
Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Filip Polasek, Slovakia, and Barbora Krejcikova (1), Czech Republic, 6-2, 5-7, 12-10.
