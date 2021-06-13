French Open Results

Sunday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €16,404,509
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Iga Swiatek (14), Poland, 6-4, 6-2.
