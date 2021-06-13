French Open Results

On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
June 13, 2021
Sunday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Iga Swiatek (14), Poland, 6-4, 6-2.

