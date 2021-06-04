Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Domingo Leyba outright from Arizona waivers and optioned him to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Hunter Harvey from the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Travis Lakins Sr. and INF Ramon Urias from Norfolk. Placed INF Pat Valaika on the bereavement list. Designated RHP Shawn Armstrong and LHP Brandon Waddell for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Luis De La Rosa and RHP Grant Gambrell as players to be named later in the Andrew Benintendi trade with Kansas City on February 10. Acquired OF Freddy Valdez from New York Mets.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired RHP Yacksel Rios from Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Ryan Sherriff from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed 1B Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 3.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Tyson Miller from Chicago Cubs waivers and optioned him to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Activated RHP Kyle Gibson from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Hunter Wood from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Wes Benjamin to Round Rock.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated 3B Asdrubal Cabrera from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Seth Frankoff on the 10-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired RHP Ty Tice from Toronto and optioned to Gwinnett (Tripke-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Jake Reed to a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled CF Lewis Brinson from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Elieser Hernandez on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned OF Derek Fisher to Nashville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Recalled 3B Pablo Reyes from Nashville. Placed 2B Kolton Wong on the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP J.T. Brubaker from the COVID-IL. Designated INF Will Craig for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Nick Tropeano to Sacramento (Triple-A West0. Activated LHP Scott Kazmir from the restricted list.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Josh Rogers to a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released RHP Clinton Hollon.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jared Mirch.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released OF Brandon Pugh.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed QB Kenji Bahar on waivers.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Anthony Fabiano and Josh Temple scouting assistants, Unit Ranasaria football research analyst, Joy Tapajcik football operations assistant/special projects, Darryl MaGee equipment assistant, Carson Walch player development coordinator and Taylor Young director of football administration. Promoted Nick Byford to video assistant, Kory Gillissie to assistant equipment manager, Katy Meassick to director of performance nutrition, Bryant Swindle to director of team logistics and Kathleen Wood to area scout. Signed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to a four-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Michael Warren. Waived RB Rakeem Boyd and FB Nick Bawden.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LB Kamalei Correa.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Parker Ehinger. Waived S Rashaan Gaulden.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Jacob Harris to a four-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Bashaud Breeland to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Marvin Hall.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Kadarius Toney.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Michael Carter to a four-year rookie contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Marlon Tuipulotu, DE Tarron Jackson and LB Patrick Johnson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed P Michael Dickson to a four-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Kevin Johnson on the reserve/retired list. Signed OL Adam Coon. Waived OT Anthony McKinney with an injury designation.

HOCHEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Ontario (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Frank Marotte from reserve. Placed G Jake Peterson on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Cole MacDonald and F Michael Neville from reserve. Placed F Myles Powell and F Blake Winiecki on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Justin Kapelmaster and added to active roster.

INDY FUEL — Activated G Dan Bakala from injured reserve. Activated D Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D Tim Davison and F Diego Cuglietta from reserve. Placed F Nick Hutchison, D Cliff Watson, F Peter Krieger and G Billy Christopoulos on reserve. Placed F Cedric Lacroix on injured reserve, retroactive to June 1.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Chase Harrison from injured reserve. Activated F Brendan Warren from reserve. Placed F Pascal Aquin on injured reserve, retroactive to May 23. Placed F Wacey Rabbit on injured reserve, retroactive to June 2.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Chris LeBlanc from reserve. Placed Fs Fabrizio and Tad Kozun on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated G Garrett Metcalf, D Ryan Lowney and F Mason Mannek from reserve. Placed D Brandon Fehd, F Mitch Maxwell and G Parker Gahagen on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended LA Galaxy D Derrick Williams six games and fined him an undisclosed amount for serious foul play in a May 22 game against Portland. Fined New York City FC F Nicolas Acevedo an undisclosed amount for his failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a May 29 game against Los Angeles FC.

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Named Matt Lawrey academy director. Signed D Bryce Washington to a contract with options through 2025.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Mamadou Fall off waivers to a two-year contract with options through 2024, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P1 visa. Loans G Tomas Romero, D Mohamed Traore, F Danny Musovski, M Bryce Duke, M Alvaro Quezada, F Christian Torres, D Tony Leone and F Cal Jennings Las Vegas FC (USL).

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed F George Asomani to a one-year contract with options through 2025.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed F Brianna Pinto to a two-year contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Kaylie Collins.

COLLEGE

ADRIAN COLLEGE — Named Kali Bills head women’s lacrosse coach. Added Noah Nieman to men’s wrestling coaching staff.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Jordan Kyles women’s basketball assistant coach.

