Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated OF Austin Hays from the 10-day IL. Cleared RHP Shawn Armstrong off outright waivers then assigned to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent C Jason Castro to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated C Deivy Grullon for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of C Jose Lobaton from Iowa (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Dakota Chalmers for assignment. Placed C P.J. Higgins on the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Tejay Antone on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 8.

NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Nick Tropeano off waivers from San Francisco then optioned to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Tommy Hunter from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated SS Paul DeJong from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired LHP Michael Plassmeyer from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Matt Wisler and cash considerations then optioned him to Richmond (Double-A Northeast). Purchased the contract of RHP Akeel Morris from Long Island (Atlantic League).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Rosati. Reinstated INF Edgar Lebron from the inactive list. Returned LHP Justin Kelly and RHP Devin Raftery to Acereros de Monclova (Mexican League).

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Pablo Arevalo.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taylor Wirght.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with RHP A.J. Candelario.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Todd Frazier. Released INF Jeff Manning and LHP Matt Meyer.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Austin Cline and Daniel Kreuzer.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded INF Andrew Penner to Evansville. Agreed to terms with INF Gabe Howell.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tom Jager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Odafe Oweh to a 4our-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Justin Fields.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed TE Richard Rodgers. Agreed to terms with WR Michael Walker.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived OL Justin Skule with an injury designation.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F John-Jason Peterka to a three-year contract.

Canadian Hockey League Western Hockey League

VICTORIA ROYALS — Acquired D Damon Agyeman and a 9th round pick in 2023 prospects draft from Medicine Hat in exchange for a conditional 6th round pick in 2023.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned G Tomas Romero, Ds Mohamed Traore and Tony Leone, Fs Mamadou Fall, Bryce Duke, Alvaro Quezada, Christian Torres and Cal Jennings to Las Vegas (USL Championship).

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed F Hassani Dotson to a three-year contract with a one-year option.

COLLEGE

KANSAS STATE — Named Jeff Mittie women’s basketball chief of staff.

MARTIN METHODIST — Named Brian Davies men’s soccer head coach.

MORGAN ST. — Named Dr. Edward Scott president of the minority opportunities athletic association (MOAA).

