Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated OF Austin Hays from the 10-day IL. Cleared RHP Shawn Armstrong off waivers then sent outright to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent C Jason Castro to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Enoli Paredes on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ralph Garza from Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Jake Newberry outright to Omaha (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned 2B Luis Arraez to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Justin Dunn and RHP Kendall Graveman fom the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kenyan Middleton to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Yacksel Rios for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated C Deivy Grullon for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated INF Cavan Biggio from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Santiago Expinal to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of C Jose Lobaton from Iowa (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Dakota Chalmers for assignment. Placed C P.J. Higgins on the 10-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Tejay Antone on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 8. Signed 1B Logan Morrison to a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed LHP Mason Melatokis to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Nick Tropeano off waivers from San Francisco then optioned to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Tommy Hunter from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated INF Luis Guillorme from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Travis Blankenhorn to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated SS Paul DeJong from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired LHP Michael Plassmeyer from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Matt Wisler and cash considerations then optioned him to Richmond (Double-A Northeast). Purchased the contract of RHP Akeel Morris from Long Island (Atlantic League). Reinstated LHP Caleb Baragar from the 10-day IL and rehab assignment. Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Ourighted LHP Scott Kazmir after clearing waivers to Sacramento.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Rosati. Reinstated INF Edgar Lebron from the inactive list. Returned LHP Justin Kelly and RHP Devin Raftery to Acereros de Monclova (Mexican League).

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Pablo Arevalo.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taylor Wirght.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with RHP A.J. Candelario.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Todd Frazier. Released INF Jeff Manning and LHP Matt Meyer.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Austin Cline and Daniel Kreuzer.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded INF Andrew Penner to Evansville. Agreed to terms with INF Gabe Howell.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tom Jager.

BASKETBALL Women’s Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX – Waived G Layshia Clarendon.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Odafe Oweh to a four-year contract. Announced Nick Matteo promoted to vice president of football administration, Andrew Raphael promoted to national scout, Joey Cleary promoted to southeast area scout, Corey Frazier promoted to west coast area scout and Chas Stallard promoted to southwest area scout.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed QB Justin Fields.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed WR Reggie Davis to a contract. Signed DT Osa Odighizuwa to a rookie contract. Waived OL Justin Skule.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed QB Drew Brees on the reserve/retired list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed TE Richard Rodgers. Agreed to terms with WR Michael Walker.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed G Senio Kelemente. Waived OL Justin Skule with an injury designation.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived DB LaDarius Wiley.<<

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F John-Jason Peterka to a three-year contract.

Minor League American Hockey League

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Announced the promotion of Cooper Gillogly to director of ticket retention & operations and the hiring of David Riggs as director of ticket sales.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Jack Paterson and F Darian Skeoch from reserve. Placed G Frank Marotte and F Colby McAuler on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Gordi Myer and Fs Patrick Bajkov and David Broll from reserve. Placed D Sam Jardine and Fs Matthew Wedman and Anthony Rinaldi on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Acivated F Diego Cuglietta from reserve. Placed D Jordan Schneider on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated Fs Peter Crinella and Stefan Fournier from reserve. Placed Fs Stephen Johnson and Ryan White on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned G Tomas Romero, Ds Mohamed Traore and Tony Leone, Fs Mamadou Fall, Bryce Duke, Alvaro Quezada, Christian Torres and Cal Jennings to Las Vegas (USL Championship).

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed F Hassani Dotson to a three-year contract with a one-year option.

COLLEGE

KANSAS STATE — Named Jeff Mittie women’s basketball chief of staff.

MARTIN METHODIST — Named Brian Davies men’s soccer head coach.

MORGAN ST. — Named Dr. Edward Scott president of the minority opportunities athletic association (MOAA).

NEW MEXICO — Announced Karley Nelson returning as associate head coach of women’s soccer.

