Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Thomas Eshelman from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Bruce Zimmermann on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 15. Designated C Chance Sisco for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned C Grayson Greiner to Toledo (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Anthony Swarzak from Omaha (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Ronald Bolanos from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Anthony Kay from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP T.J. Zeuch to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to Reno (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Zac Gallen from the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Rogers on a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Returned INF Starlin Castro from the restricted list. Reinstated RHP Austin Voth from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Andrew Stevenson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 17. Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to Rochester (Triple-A East). Assigned RHP Rogelio Armenteros outright to Rochester after clearing waivers.

USA Baseball

USA BASEBALL — Named Chris Lionetti director of player identification.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired G Kemba Walker from Boston in exchange for Cs Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S Richie Grant to a four-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jake Butt, DL Mike Pennel and OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. Released DL Thomas Schaffer and OL Gunnar Vogel.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Chad Hansen. Waived WR Jonathan Adams.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed TE Matt Seybert, DL Willie Yarbary, LB Damon Lloyd and WR Michael Bandy.

Canadian Football League-

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired WR C.J. Worton from Florida International, OL Dino Boyd from Cincinnati and WR James Tyrell from Concordia University. Released DBs Malik Boynton, Demetrious Cox and Damian Swann and WR Kayaune Ross.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Loaned F Eric Calvillo to Orange County SC (USL Championship) for remainder of the 2021 season.

United Soccer League One

NORTH TEXAS SC — Signed F Blaine Ferri with an option for 2022 season, pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.

