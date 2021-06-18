Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Thomas Eshelman from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Bruce Zimmermann on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 15. Designated C Chance Sisco for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated C Grayson Greiner and optioned him to Toledo (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Anthony Swarzak from Omaha (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Ronald Bolanos from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Max Kepler from a rehab assignment and from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Gilberto Celestino to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Anthony Kay from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP T.J. Zeuch to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Humberto Castellanos to Reno (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Zac Gallen from the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Rogers on a minor league contract. Selected the contract of RHP Noe Ramirez from Reno (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned 2B Isan Diaz and OF Lewis Brinson to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Miguel Rojas and RHP Cody Poteet from the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated 2B Kolten Wong from the 10-day IL. Selected RHP Zack Godley from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned INF/OF Pablo Reyes and RHP Eric Yardley to Nashville (Triple-A East). Designated INF Jake Hager for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Returned INF Starlin Castro from the restricted list. Reinstated RHP Austin Voth from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Andrew Stevenson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 17. Optioned RHP Ryne Harper to Rochester (Triple-A East). Assigned RHP Rogelio Armenteros outright to Rochester after clearing waivers.

USA Baseball

USA BASEBALL — Named Chris Lionetti director of player identification.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Vinnie Santarsiero.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Agreed to terms with RHP Andrew McDonald.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Greg Duncan.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Agreed to terms with C Jarret Rindfleisch.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jacob Pilarski.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Sold the contract of RHP Brian Rapp to Toronto (MLB).

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with C Alberto Schmidt. Traded OF Willy Garcia to Tri-City.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Sold the contract of RHP Kyle Hinton to Washington (MLB).

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with LHP Trevor Damron.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Traded INF John Sansone to York (Atlantic League). Agreed to terms with INF Andrew Sohn.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired G Kemba Walker from Boston in exchange for Cs Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S Richie Grant to a four-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jake Butt, DL Mike Pennel and OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. Released DL Thomas Schaffer and OL Gunnar Vogel.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Chad Hansen. Waived WR Jonathan Adams.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed TE Matt Seybert, DL Willie Yarbary, LB Damon Lloyd and WR Michael Bandy.

Canadian Football League-

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired WR C.J. Worton from Florida International, OL Dino Boyd from Cincinnati and WR James Tyrell from Concordia University. Released DBs Malik Boynton, Demetrious Cox and Damian Swann and WR Kayaune Ross.

HOCKEY Minor League East coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Frank Marotte, D Philip Beaulieu and F Colby McAuley from reserve. Placed F Steve Owre, D Kris Myllari and G Jake Paterson on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F David Broll and F Shawn Cameron from reserve. Placed F Patrick Bajkov and D Anthony Wyse on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Loaned F Eric Calvillo to Orange County SC (USL Championship) for remainder of the 2021 season.

United Soccer League One

NORTH TEXAS SC — Signed F Blaine Ferri with an option for 2022 season, pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.

