Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Alexander Wells from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Konner Wade from Norfolk. Designated RHP Mickey Jannis for assignment. Optioned RHP Dean Kremer to Norfolk.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Cam Hill to Columbus (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Signed RHP Brad Peacock to a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent CF Derek Hill to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Josh James to Fayetteville (Low-A East) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed OF Justin Upton on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Kean Wong from Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Transferred RHP Cody Stashak from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Danny Coulombe from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Luke Farrell on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 23.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Mark Canha on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Vimael Machín from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned LHP Daniel Zamora outright to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP Brett de Geus off waivers from the Texas. OptionedRHP Humberto Castellanos to Reno (Triple-A West).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Jon Gray from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Connor Joe to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned 1B Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Garrett Cooper from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from Syracuse (Triple-A East) and will serve as the team’s 27th man. Claimed C Chance Sisco off waivers from Baltimore. Transferred INF J.D. Davis from the 10-day IL to the 60-Day IL and he would be eligible to return on July 1.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Enyel De Los Santos from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Designated RHP David Hale for assignment. Placed RHP Sam Coonrod on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 24. Recalled 2B Nick Maton from Lehigh Valley. Selected the contract of RHP Neftali Feliz from Lehigh Valley. Sent RHP Brandon Kintzler to Lehigh Valley on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Jandel Gustave and RF Troy Stokes Jr. to Milwaukee for C Samuel Escudero.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent OF Harrison Bader to Palm Beach (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs to the active list. Placed LHP Francisco Gracesqui on the inactive list.

MINOR LEAGUE Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Jonathan Vance.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Sold the contract of C Eric Jones to the Seattle Mariners. Signed 1B Nate Etheridge.

JOLIET SLAMMERS – Traded RHP Keaton Sullivan to the Gateway Grizzlies and C Tyler Blaum to Utica (USL) for RHP Keon Taylor. Signed RHPs Logan Daube and Keon Taylor.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Peter Soporowski. Released RHP John Hayes.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Kenneth Haus.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS – Signed RHP Alex Brinkman. Released INF Ethan Owens.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Ryquell Armstead.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Morgan Moses to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OG Trai Turner.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OT Terry Poole, OL Tyler Johnson and DL Anree Saint-Amour.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Marco Roy from reserve. Placed F Jackson Leef on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Announced that Philadelphia Union was in violation of the mass confrontation policy in the match against Columbus Crew on June 23 and will be issued a warning for a first violation. Announced that Houston Dynamo MF Fafa Picault was in violation of the League policy regarding throwing/kicking an object toward fans in the match against the Portland Timbers on June 23 and fined him an undisclosed amount for his action.

D.C. UNITED — Loaned Kimarni Smith to Loudoun United FC (USL) and are able to recall him at their discretion.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired DB Nathan Cardoso from Swiss club FC Zurich and signed him to a three-year contract (2021-23) with a club option for 2024 using Targeted Allocation Money, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Trade Certificate.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signs D Amy Turner to a two-year contract with an option for an additional season using allocation money. Announced Fs Alex Morgan and Marta have been named to the 18-player rosters for the U.S. and Brazil, D Ali Riley returns to New Zealand and G Erin McLeod has been dubbed as one of four alternate players for her home nation of Canada.

COLLEGE

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Nathan Robinson men’s tennis head coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Chris and Kate Malveaux to the women’s softball coaching staff.

WILLIAM & MARY — Named Brian Mann athletics director.

