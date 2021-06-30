Trending:
Fried scheduled to start for Atlanta against New York

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

New York Mets (41-34, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (37-41, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (2-5, 4.95 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (4-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -152, Mets +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New York will face off on Wednesday.

The Braves are 17-21 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has slugged .421, good for second in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .597 slugging percentage, including 40 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Mets are 19-16 against teams from the NL East. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .341.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-3. Drew Smith earned his third victory and James McCann went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. A.J. Minter registered his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 74 hits and has 49 RBIs.

Alonso leads the Mets with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .459.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .196 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mets: 5-5, .223 batting average, 2.82 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (finger), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jeurys Familia: (hip), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: (calf), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand), Tomas Nido: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

