On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Giants reliever Santos suspended 80 games for positive test

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 4:50 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco Giants pitcher Gregory Santos was suspended for 80 games without pay under Major League Baseball’s drug program on Tuesday following a positive test for Stanozolol.

The 21-year-old right-hander made his big league debut on April 22 and was 0-2 with a 22.50 ERA in two innings over three games when he was optioned to the minors six days later.

He is 1-1 with a 5.17 ERA in 14 relief appearances for Triple-A Sacramento.

Santos will lose about half his salary, which is $46,600 while in the minor leagues and the $570,500 minimum while in the major leagues.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

He became the third player suspended this year under the major league program, after Miami pitcher Paul Campbell and Colorado third baseman Colton Werker.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military working dog takes flight