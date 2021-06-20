On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Glesnes rocket brings Union to 2-2 tie with Atlanta United

The Associated Press
June 20, 2021 4:38 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Jakob Glesnes’ blast that ricocheted off the crossbar in extra time pulled the Philadelphia Union into a 2-2 tie with Atlanta United on Sunday.

Trailing 2-0, Cory Burke got Philadelphia (4-2-3) on the board at the 84th minute with a follow off a rebound Atlanta keeper Bradley Guzan couldn’t control.

Atlanta (2-1-5) went up a pair at the 82nd minute when Anton Walkes converted a header off a cross from Brooks Lennon for his first goal of the season.

Kacper Przybylko’s own goal at 58 minutes marked the first goal given up by the Union in three games. They entered having allowed just a goal in their last five games.

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

Guzan recorded a pair of first-half saves to keep Philadelphia off the board. His first was a left-footed save in the center of the goal off an attempt from Anthony Fontana at 17 minutes.

At the 42nd minute, Guzan made a diving save to his right turning away Przybylko from outside the box.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 A SANS 2021 Survey: Rethinking the Sec...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest