Golden Knights tie series with Avalanche at 2 games apiece

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault had his fourth career hat trick to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night to tie their second-round series at two games apiece.

Two days after his tying goal sparked a come-from-behind win in Game 3, Marchessault got his third three-goal game with the Golden Knights. The eight-year veteran also had one while with Florida.

Max Pacioretty and Patrick Brown also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 17 saves for his 87th career playoff victory — one shy of tying Ed Belfour for fifth on the all-time list.

The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 18,081 — the largest to attend an NHL game this season.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at Colorado.

Brandon Saad had the only goal for the Avalanche, who had an early 1-0 lead.

CANADIENS 5, JETS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Armia had two goals and an assist, Carey Price made 26 saves and Montreal defeated Winnipeg to take a 3-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Corey Perry, Artturi Lehkonen and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Canadiens, who have won six straight playoff games and haven’t trailed in a game since losing Game 4 against Toronto in the first round. Montreal will try to complete a four-game sweep of Winnipeg on Monday night at home.

The Canadiens lead a playoff series 3-0 for the first time since 2015, when they beat Ottawa in the opening round.

Adam Lowry scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

—

