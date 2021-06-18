Gomes, Fedde help Nationals past East Division-leading Mets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a game-ending single in the ninth inning, Erick Fedde extended his scoreless streak to 20 innings and the Washington Nationals two-hit the first-place New York Mets in a 1-0 victory Friday night.

Juan Soto opened the ninth with a walk and moved to third on Ryan Zimmerman’s single to right. Gomes then singled to left to beat Edwin Díaz (1-2).

Brad Hand (4-2) pitched the ninth to close out Washington’s gem. The Nationals have won a season-high five straight.

Fedde pitched seven dominant innings, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out six. The right-hander’s scoreless streak is the longest on the team this season. Fedde’s ERA is down to 3.33.

Joey Lucchesi countered with 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five. Three Mets relievers followed with 2 2/3 scoreless before Díaz struggled in the ninth.

ORIOLES 7, BLUE JAYS 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins homered twice and Thomas Eshelman pitched effectively into the fifth inning to help Baltimore snap an eight-game losing streak with a victory over Toronto, which lost its fifth straight.

Mullins had three hits, including a homer to lead off the bottom of the first and a three-run shot that capped a five-run eighth for Baltimore. Eshelman, called up from the minors to make this start when the Orioles put Bruce Zimmermann on the injured list, held the powerful Blue Jays without a hit until Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered in the fifth.

Eshelman allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings before being relieved by Tyler Wells (2-0).

The Orioles have dropped 19 games in a row on the road. They have won six of their last eight at home.

Robbie Ray (4-3) allowed two runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings, his shortest start of the season.

ATHLETICS 5, YANKEES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — James Kaprielian made it to the Bronx six years after New York took him in the first round of the amateur draft, and beat the Yankees by pitching three-hit ball over 5 2/3 innings as the Athletics won their seventh straight.

Tony Kemp hit a three-run homer in the sixth off Wandy Peralta (1-1). Matt Olson hit his 19th homer in the first and Mark Canha added an RBI single in the third.

Kaprielian (4-1), a 27-year-old right-hander, struck out four of his first five batters, threw 44 four-seam fastballs that averaged 93 mph and mixed in 22 sliders, two curveballs and 12 changeups. He allowed three runs, struck out seven and walked one.

Yusmeiro Petit allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings, Lou Trevino completed the four-hitter for his 12th save in 14 chances.

For the Yankees, DJ LeMahieu’ hit a two-run homer in the third and Rougned Odor had a solo drive in the fifth.

PIRATES 11, INDIANS 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in a five-run first inning and Pittsburgh nearly squandered a 10-run lead before hanging on to beat Cleveland and snapping a 10-game losing streak.

Ke’Bryan Hayes had a three-run double that highlighted a five-run outburst in the sixth inning, staking the Pirates to an 11-1 lead. The Indians rallied by scoring six runs in the seventh inning and three runs in the eighth, cutting the deficit to a run.

Cesar Hernandez’ hit a grand slam off Sam Howard in the seventh inning. A two-run single by Rene Rivera and a throwing error by center fielder Bryan Reynolds an inning late made it a one-run game.

Richard Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his eighth save in 10 chances.

Hernandez finished with three hits and five RBIs as the Indians lost for the second time in eight games. Rivera had three hits and three RBIs, and Eddie Rosario added two hits. J.C. Mejia (1-2) took the loss.

BRAVES 9, CARDINALS 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies and William Contreras homered off Carlos Martínez in a four-run second inning, Max Fried allowed two hits in seven innings, and Atlanta handed St. Louis its fifth straight loss.

Contreras’ seventh homer, a solo shot to left, made it 2-1, and Ronald Acuña Jr. kept the inning alive by walking, stealing second base and scoring on Freddie Freeman’s single. Albies, who went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, followed with his 10th homer, a two-run shot to right that put Atlanta up 5-1.

Fried (4-4) gave up one run and two walks with six strikeouts.

Martínez (3-8) lost his fourth straight decision, giving up eight runs, eight hits and four walks.

