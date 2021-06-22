On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

High-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 11:53 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Dayton (Cincinnati) 25 18 .581
Lake County (Cleveland) 23 20 .535 2
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers) 22 21 .512 3
West Michigan (Detroit) 20 22 .476
Lansing (Oakland) 20 22 .476
Fort Wayne (San Diego) 19 23 .452
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Quad Cities (Kansas City) 27 14 .659
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota) 22 20 .524
Beloit (Miami) 22 21 .512 6
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 19 23 .452
South Bend (Chicago Cubs) 18 24 .429
Peoria (St. Louis) 17 26 .395 11

___

Sunday’s Games

Great Lakes 7, Lansing 1

Lake County 3, West Michigan 0

Wisconsin 0, Quad Cities 0, susp. bottom of 1st

        Insight by Nuix: Download this exclusive e-book to explore how several agencies and industry are working together to make sure data is accessible and valuable during investigations.

Fort Wayne 11, Dayton 2

Peoria 6, Beloit 3

Cedar Rapid 9, South Bend 2

Monday’s Games

no games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Dayton 2, West Michigan 0

Fort Wayne 7, South Bend 6

Great Lakes 9, Lake County 1

Lansing at Cedar Rapids ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Beloit 4, Quad Cities 3

Wisconsin 13, Peoria 1

Wednesday’s Games

Peoria at Wisconsin, 1:05 p.m.

Dayton at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dayton at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Vilsack and Rep. Spanberger tour the Featherstone Farm Seed in Amelia, VA