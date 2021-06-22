High-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|23
|20
|.535
|2
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|21
|.512
|3
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|20
|22
|.476
|4½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|20
|22
|.476
|4½
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|19
|23
|.452
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|27
|14
|.659
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|22
|20
|.524
|5½
|Beloit (Miami)
|22
|21
|.512
|6
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|19
|23
|.452
|8½
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|18
|24
|.429
|9½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|17
|26
|.395
|11
Great Lakes 7, Lansing 1
Lake County 3, West Michigan 0
Wisconsin 0, Quad Cities 0, susp. bottom of 1st
Fort Wayne 11, Dayton 2
Peoria 6, Beloit 3
Cedar Rapid 9, South Bend 2
no games scheduled
Dayton 2, West Michigan 0
Fort Wayne 7, South Bend 6
Great Lakes 9, Lake County 1
Lansing at Cedar Rapids ppd.
Beloit 4, Quad Cities 3
Wisconsin 13, Peoria 1
Peoria at Wisconsin, 1:05 p.m.
Dayton at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
Dayton at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
Peoria at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.
