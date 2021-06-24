On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

High-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 11:25 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Dayton (Cincinnati) 26 18 .591
Lake County (Cleveland) 25 20 .556
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers) 22 23 .489
Fort Wayne (San Diego) 21 23 .477 5
West Michigan (Detroit) 20 23 .465
Lansing (Oakland) 20 25 .444
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Quad Cities (Kansas City) 29 14 .674
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota) 25 20 .556 5
Beloit (Miami) 22 23 .489 8
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 19 24 .442 10
South Bend (Chicago Cubs) 18 26 .409 11½
Peoria (St. Louis) 18 26 .409 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Peoria 13, Wisconsin 6

Cedar Rapids 4, Lansing 0, game 1

Cedar Rapids 1, Lansing 0, game 2

Dayton 4, West Michigan 1

Fort Wayne 8, South Bend 0

Lake County 7, Great Lakes 1

Quad Cities 4, Beloit 3

Thursday’s Games

Dayton at West Michigan, ppd.

Fort Wayne 9. South Bend 1

Lake County 7, Great Lakes 1

Cedar Rapids 5, Lansing 2

Quad Cities 10, Beloit 3

Peoria at Wisconsin, susp.

Friday’s Games

Dayton at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Lansing at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Peoria at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.

Saturdays’s Games

Dayton at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.

Lake County at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Wisconsin, 7:35 p.m.

Lansing at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.

Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lake County at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.

Dayton at West Michigan, 2 p.m.

Peoria at Wisconsin, 2:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Bend, 2:05 p.m.

Lansing at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.

Quad Cities at Beloit, 3:05 p.m.

