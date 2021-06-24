High-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|26
|18
|.591
|—
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|25
|20
|.556
|1½
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|22
|23
|.489
|4½
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|21
|23
|.477
|5
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|20
|23
|.465
|5½
|Lansing (Oakland)
|20
|25
|.444
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|29
|14
|.674
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|25
|20
|.556
|5
|Beloit (Miami)
|22
|23
|.489
|8
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|19
|24
|.442
|10
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|18
|26
|.409
|11½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|18
|26
|.409
|11½
___
Peoria 13, Wisconsin 6
Cedar Rapids 4, Lansing 0, game 1
Cedar Rapids 1, Lansing 0, game 2
Dayton 4, West Michigan 1
Fort Wayne 8, South Bend 0
Lake County 7, Great Lakes 1
Quad Cities 4, Beloit 3
Dayton at West Michigan, ppd.
Fort Wayne 9. South Bend 1
Lake County 7, Great Lakes 1
Cedar Rapids 5, Lansing 2
Quad Cities 10, Beloit 3
Peoria at Wisconsin, susp.
Dayton at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Lansing at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
Peoria at Wisconsin, 8:05 p.m.
Dayton at West Michigan, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at South Bend, 7:05 p.m.
Lake County at Great Lakes, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Wisconsin, 7:35 p.m.
Lansing at Cedar Rapids, 7:35 p.m.
Quad Cities at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
Lake County at Great Lakes, 1:05 p.m.
Dayton at West Michigan, 2 p.m.
Peoria at Wisconsin, 2:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at South Bend, 2:05 p.m.
Lansing at Cedar Rapids, 3:05 p.m.
Quad Cities at Beloit, 3:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments