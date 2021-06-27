High-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dayton (Cincinnati)
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers)
|25
|23
|.521
|2½
|Lake County (Cleveland)
|25
|23
|.521
|2½
|West Michigan (Detroit)
|22
|24
|.478
|4½
|Fort Wayne (San Diego)
|22
|25
|.468
|5
|Lansing (Oakland)
|22
|26
|.458
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Quad Cities (Kansas City)
|31
|15
|.674
|—
|Cedar Rapids (Minnesota)
|26
|22
|.542
|6
|Beloit (Miami)
|23
|25
|479
|9
|Wisconsin (Milwaukee)
|22
|25
|.468
|9½
|South Bend (Chicago Cubs)
|20
|27
|.426
|11½
|Peoria (St. Louis)
|19
|29
|.396
|13
___
Dayton at West Michigan, 2, ppd.
Fort Wayne at South Bend, susp.
Lake County at Great Lakes, ppd.
Peoria at Wisconsin, ppd.
Lansing 5, Cedar Rapids 4, 11 innings
Quad Cities 14, Beloit 12
Great Lakes 9, Lake County 8, 1st game
Great Lakes 14, Lake County 6, 2nd game
West Michigan 12, Dayton 10, completion of susp. game
Dayton 5, West Michigan 3
Wisconsin 6, Peoria 5, 1st game
Wisconsin 6, Peoria 2, 2nd game
Fort Wayne 3, South Bend 2, completion of susp. game
South Bend 11, Fort Wayne 4
Cedar Rapids 6, Lansing 0
Quad Cities 10, Beloit 7
No games scheduled
South Bend at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Great Lakes at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
West Michigan at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
South Bend at Lake County, 7 p.m.
Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.
Great Lakes at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.
West Michigan at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.
Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.
