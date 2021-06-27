Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

High-A Central Glance

The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 8:03 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Dayton (Cincinnati) 27 20 .574
Great Lakes (L.A. Dodgers) 25 23 .521
Lake County (Cleveland) 25 23 .521
West Michigan (Detroit) 22 24 .478
Fort Wayne (San Diego) 22 25 .468 5
Lansing (Oakland) 22 26 .458
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Quad Cities (Kansas City) 31 15 .674
Cedar Rapids (Minnesota) 26 22 .542 6
Beloit (Miami) 23 25 479 9
Wisconsin (Milwaukee) 22 25 .468
South Bend (Chicago Cubs) 20 27 .426 11½
Peoria (St. Louis) 19 29 .396 13

___

Saturdays’s Games

Dayton at West Michigan, 2, ppd.

Fort Wayne at South Bend, susp.

Lake County at Great Lakes, ppd.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

Peoria at Wisconsin, ppd.

Lansing 5, Cedar Rapids 4, 11 innings

Quad Cities 14, Beloit 12

Sunday’s Games

Great Lakes 9, Lake County 8, 1st game

Great Lakes 14, Lake County 6, 2nd game

West Michigan 12, Dayton 10, completion of susp. game

Dayton 5, West Michigan 3

Wisconsin 6, Peoria 5, 1st game

        Read more: Sports News

Wisconsin 6, Peoria 2, 2nd game

Fort Wayne 3, South Bend 2, completion of susp. game

South Bend 11, Fort Wayne 4

Cedar Rapids 6, Lansing 0

Quad Cities 10, Beloit 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

South Bend at Lake County, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Great Lakes at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

West Michigan at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Bend at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Lansing, 7:05 p.m.

Great Lakes at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Cedar Rapids at Quad Cities, 7:30 p.m.

West Michigan at Peoria, 7:35 p.m.

Wisconsin at Beloit, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vermont Guardsman receives Soldier’s Medal for 2020 rescue