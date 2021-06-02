High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|11
|.560
|3½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|13
|13
|.500
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|10
|15
|.400
|7½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|15
|.348
|8½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|14
|12
|.538
|2
|Asheville (Houston)
|12
|13
|.480
|2½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|12
|14
|.462
|3
|Greenville (Boston)
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|Hickory (Texas)
|10
|16
|.385
|5
___
Winston-Salem 6, Greensboro 3
Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 1
Brooklyn 11, Jersey Shore 5
Greenville 7, Asheville 4
Aberdeen 8, Hickory 3
Rome 3, Bowling Green 2
Winston-Salem 13, Greensboro 7
Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 3
Jersey Shore 4, Brooklyn 1
Greenville 13, Asheville 3
Aberdeen 4, Hickory 3
Bowling Green 14, Rome 4
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments