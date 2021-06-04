High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|11
|.560
|4
|Wilmington (Washington)
|13
|13
|.500
|5½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|11
|16
|.407
|8
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|16
|.360
|9
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Rome (Atlanta)
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|15
|13
|.536
|2
|Asheville (Houston)
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|Hickory (Texas)
|10
|17
|.370
|6½
Winston-Salem 8, Greensboro 6
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, ppd.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, susp.
Asheville 3, Greenville 1
Hickory at Aberdeen, ppd.
Bowling Green 3, Rome 1
Greensboro 17, Winston-Salem 3
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, ppd.
Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 4, game 1
Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 4, game 2
Greenville 10, Asheville 3
Aberdeen 4, Hickory 3
Bowling Green 7, Rome 3
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 2, 4 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
