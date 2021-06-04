Trending:
Sports News

High-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 11:40 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 18 7 .720
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 14 11 .560 4
Wilmington (Washington) 13 13 .500
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 11 16 .407 8
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 9 16 .360 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 17 11 .607
Rome (Atlanta) 15 13 .536 2
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 15 13 .536 2
Asheville (Houston) 13 14 .481
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 13 15 .464 4
Greenville (Boston) 13 15 .464 4
Hickory (Texas) 10 17 .370

___

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem 8, Greensboro 6

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, ppd.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, susp.

Asheville 3, Greenville 1

Hickory at Aberdeen, ppd.

Bowling Green 3, Rome 1

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 17, Winston-Salem 3

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, ppd.

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 4, game 1

Jersey Shore 5, Brooklyn 4, game 2

Greenville 10, Asheville 3

Aberdeen 4, Hickory 3

Bowling Green 7, Rome 3

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 2, 4 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

