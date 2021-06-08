High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|20
|9
|.690
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|13
|.536
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|15
|14
|.517
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|13
|16
|.448
|7
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|18
|.333
|10
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|15
|15
|.500
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|15
|15
|.500
|3½
|Greenville (Boston)
|15
|16
|.484
|4
|Asheville (Houston)
|13
|16
|.448
|5
|Hickory (Texas)
|12
|18
|.400
|6½
___
Wilmington 4, Hudson Valley 3
Jersey Shore 11, Brooklyn 6
Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 6
Aberdeen 6, Hickory 2
Greenville 15, Asheville 3
Bowling Green 7, Rome 2
No Games Scheduled
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, ppd.
Winston-Salem 6, Greenville 4
Asheville at Rome, susp.
Greensboro at Hickory, ppd.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, ppd.
Aberdeen 10, Bowling Green 1
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Greenville at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
