Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 10:03 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 14 .588
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 20 14 .588
Wilmington (Washington) 18 16 .529 2
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 15 19 .441 5
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 10 23 .303
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 24 12 .667
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 20 16 .556 4
Greenville (Boston) 19 17 .528 5
Rome (Atlanta) 19 17 .528 5
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 17 19 .472 7
Asheville (Houston) 15 20 .429
Hickory (Texas) 13 23 .361 11

___

Saturday’s Games

Rome 6, Asheville 2, game 1

Rome 5, Asheville 2, game 2

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 4

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Greenville 3, Winston-Salem 2, 10 innings

Greensboro 7, Hickory 5, 10 innings

Wilmington 3, Jersey Shore 0

Bowling Green 10, Aberdeen 9, 12 innings

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 0

Jersey Shore 8, Wilmington 1

Greenville 2, Winston-Salem 1

Asheville 9, Rome 0

        Read more: Sports News

Greensboro 5 Hickory 2

Bowling Green 13, Aberdeen 11

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bowling Green at Rome, 1 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers