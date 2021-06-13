High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|20
|14
|.588
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|14
|.588
|—
|Wilmington (Washington)
|18
|16
|.529
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|15
|19
|.441
|5
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|23
|.303
|9½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|20
|16
|.556
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|19
|17
|.528
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|19
|17
|.528
|5
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|19
|.472
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|15
|20
|.429
|8½
|Hickory (Texas)
|13
|23
|.361
|11
___
Rome 6, Asheville 2, game 1
Rome 5, Asheville 2, game 2
Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 4
Greenville 3, Winston-Salem 2, 10 innings
Greensboro 7, Hickory 5, 10 innings
Wilmington 3, Jersey Shore 0
Bowling Green 10, Aberdeen 9, 12 innings
Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 0
Jersey Shore 8, Wilmington 1
Greenville 2, Winston-Salem 1
Asheville 9, Rome 0
Greensboro 5 Hickory 2
Bowling Green 13, Aberdeen 11
No Games Scheduled
Hickory at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 1 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments