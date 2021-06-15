High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|14
|.600
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|20
|15
|.571
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|18
|17
|.514
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|15
|20
|.429
|6
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|23
|.324
|9½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|21
|16
|.568
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|20
|17
|.541
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|19
|18
|.514
|6
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|20
|.459
|8
|Asheville (Houston)
|16
|20
|.444
|8½
|Hickory (Texas)
|13
|24
|.351
|12
No Games Scheduled
Greenville 9, Hickory 2
Asheville 13, Aberdeen 5
Greensboro 3, Winston-Salem 2
Bowling Green 7, Rome 3
Brooklyn 3, Wilmington 1
Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 5
Bowling Green at Rome, 1 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
