High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 11:12 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 21 15 .583
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 20 16 .556 1
Wilmington (Washington) 19 17 .528 2
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 16 20 .444 5
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 11 24 .314
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 25 13 .658
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 21 17 .553 4
Greenville (Boston) 21 17 .553 4
Rome (Atlanta) 20 18 .526 5
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 18 20 .474 7
Asheville (Houston) 17 20 .459
Hickory (Texas) 13 25 .342 12

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville 9, Hickory 2

Asheville 13, Aberdeen 5

Greensboro 3, Winston-Salem 2

Bowling Green 7, Rome 3

Brooklyn 3, Wilmington 1

Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 5

Wednesday’s Games

Rome 5, Bowling Green 0, game 1

Bowling Green at Rome, game 2

Asheville 7, Aberdeen 5

Winston-Salem 3, Greensboro 2

Wilmington 5, Brooklyn 2

Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 4

Greenville 6, Hickory 5

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

