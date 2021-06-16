High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division

|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|20
|16
|.556
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|19
|17
|.528
|2
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|16
|20
|.444
|5
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|24
|.314
|9½
|South Division

|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|21
|17
|.553
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|21
|17
|.553
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|20
|18
|.526
|5
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|18
|20
|.474
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|17
|20
|.459
|7½
|Hickory (Texas)
|13
|25
|.342
|12
___
Greenville 9, Hickory 2
Asheville 13, Aberdeen 5
Greensboro 3, Winston-Salem 2
Bowling Green 7, Rome 3
Brooklyn 3, Wilmington 1
Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 5
Rome 5, Bowling Green 0, game 1
Bowling Green at Rome, game 2
Asheville 7, Aberdeen 5
Winston-Salem 3, Greensboro 2
Wilmington 5, Brooklyn 2
Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 4
Greenville 6, Hickory 5
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

