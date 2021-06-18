High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|16
|.590
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|22
|16
|.579
|½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|20
|18
|.526
|2½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|17
|22
|.436
|6
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|12
|25
|.324
|10
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|22
|18
|.550
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|22
|18
|.550
|5
|Rome (Atlanta)
|20
|20
|.500
|7
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|21
|.475
|8
|Asheville (Houston)
|17
|22
|.436
|9½
|Hickory (Texas)
|14
|26
|.350
|13
___
Aberdeen 9, Asheville 8
Winston-Salem 5, Greensboro 3
Bowling Green 2, Rome 0
Wilmington 8, Brooklyn 4
Hudson Valley 3, Jersey Shore 2
Greenville 3, Hickory 1
Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 2, game 1
Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 0, game 2
Aberdeen 3, Asheville 2
Greensboro 6, Winston-Salem 2
Bowling Green 7, Rome 5
Brooklyn 7, Wilmington 5
Hickory 8, Greenville 5
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 6 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 2 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments