Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 11:48 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 26 16 .619
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 23 18 .561
Wilmington (Washington) 21 20 .512
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 18 24 .429 8
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 13 27 .325 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 28 13 .683
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 24 19 .558 5
Greenville (Boston) 23 20 .535 6
Rome (Atlanta) 21 20 .512 7
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 20 23 .465 9
Asheville (Houston) 19 23 .452
Hickory (Texas) 15 28 .349 14

___

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 19, Aberdeen 4

Brooklyn 13, Wilmington 1

Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 0

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bowling Green at Rome, ppd. to July 10

Greenville 9, Hickory 8, 10 innings

Hudson Valley 5, Jersey Shore 2

Monday’s Games

no games sceduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 5

Greensboro 9, Greenville 1

Asheville 15, Winston-Salem 14

Bowling Green 18, Hickory 4

        Read more: Sports News

Hudson Valley 12, Wilmington 3

Rome 14, Aberdeen 0

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Greensboro, noon

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Defense One Tech Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Vilsack and Rep. Spanberger tour the Featherstone Farm Seed in Amelia, VA